Tower of Fantasy previews a new character arriving October 6 and launches several new events

While most regular players of Tower of Fantasy are eager for the big 2.0 Vera update, the shared world RPG would like to tide those folks over with some events and show off a new Simulacrum arriving next week.

We’ll start with the events, which include a Wheel of Fantasy event that grants the opportunity for outfits, accessories, and rare materials from a gachapon machine (with extra pulls available to purchase with the earnable Dark Crystals currency); a daily login event; and a three-phase Vera Orienteering event that grants reward store currencies and other freebies for completing specific tasks. As far as playable content, the patch out this week mostly has bug fixes, so events are about all there is on tap for now. The links above have dates and times for when these handouts dry up.

If your form of content is crossing your fingers for a lucky gacha pull, then Thursday, October 6th, has your number as that will add a gun-toting new Simulacrum by the name of Cobalt-B. Her primary weapon is the fire-based Flaming Revolver, which looks more like a rifle. Or a grenade launcher. And sometimes a shotgun. Whatever it is, it looks like it hurts, and you can watch that hurt get dished out in the trailer below.



