Electronic Arts and Koei Tecmo team up for a new monster hunting game, Wild Hearts

Do you like monsters and the hunting thereof? Are you not daunted by the prospect of taking on big enemies? Wild Hearts is a new game on the way from EA and Koei Tecmo that’s aiming to take on a familiar formula. You are in the land of Azuma, strongly inspired by historical feudal Japan, and you have to fight your way through the various nature-infused Kemono in huge showpiece battles. So, you know, this might be a familiar formula by now.

There is a gimmick aside from the historical groundwork of the setting, though, as players are also given the ability of Karakuri, which means crafting battlefield siege engines, unleashing strange new uses for weapons, and so forth. It’s certainly an interesting premise, and if you have room in your heart for another game about hunters against gigantic monsters in a co-op or solo format, you should check out the trailer just below. You also won’t have to wait too long to see if it’s the game for you, as launch is planned for February 17th, 2023 on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and the PC via Origin.

Source: Press release