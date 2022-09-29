Lost Ark welcomes the Machinist class and new raid following server merges

Who’s feeling like playing some Iron Man in an MMORPG? Lost Ark is giving you the opportunity to, ah, avenge yourself on some mobs this week thanks to the introduction of the Machinist advanced class.

The September content update arrived yesterday with the brand-new class, which boasts machine guns, lasers, drones, and a high-tech mechanical suit. “When standard weapons and drone strikes aren’t enough to take down a target, the Machinist can activate their identity skill and suit up in cutting-edge technology with the Hypersync ability,” Amazon said.

The patch also adds a free Punika Powerpass (which expires on October 26th), special event missions, and the Kakul-Saydon Legion Raid, a challenging experience that won’t allow for any revives.

Lost Ark’s September update arrives hot on the heels of a huge wave of server merges that happened earlier this week.