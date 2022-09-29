PSA: Lord of the Rings Online is once again handing out free permanent quest packs until October 31

The wheel of the year turns. Seasons change. The weather grows colder. And Lord of the Rings Online hands out bundles of free quest packs. That’s right, another annual quest pack handout from Standing Stone Games is available for 2022, similar to ones that were started in 2020 and 2021.

Players simply have to sign in to the game, go to the LOTRO Store, navigate to the Redeem Code tab, and enter in FREEQUESTS2022 to snag a whole gaggle of quest content including quest packs for Yondershire, Gondor, and the Vales of Anduin among many others, as well as the Far Anórien region pack and the Further Adventures of Bilbo Baggins (though maybe avoid that one). In addition, select expansion quest packs are available for 99 points.

This promotion is available between now and Monday, October 31st, so there’s still some time to get your free stuff, but don’t delay too long.



source: official site , thanks to GumpsGang for the tip!