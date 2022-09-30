Betawatch: World of Warcraft: Dragonflight sets its sights on November 28

If it’s very flappy but it isn’t a bird and it’s very scaly but it isn’t a lizard, what is it? Why, it’s a dragon, and World of Warcraft: Dragonflight now has a launch date of November 28th. That’s when it’s coming out of very public testing and hoping to pump your world so full of dragons that you never ask for a dragon-themed expansion ever again. Depending on your love of dragons, anyhow.
Other beta news with slightly less of a draconic coating:
- SEED wants testing for its colony-building MMO mechanics, and it has plans for testing for the rest of 2022! Which is actually only a few months, come to think of it.
- Wild Terra 2 also has a release date now, and as of November 10th it will be launching out of its test state. Now whose terra is really wildest, hmm?
- Pre-alpha sessions are returning to Pantheon once again starting… October 1st! Why, that’s tomorrow! You, boy, what day is it? “Why, it’s Pantheon testing day!” Then I’m not too late!
- Last but not least, let’s take a look at Antilia, because it’s a multiplayer sandbox builder that has promised no NFTs right up front. Yeah, that earns a nod from me.
Did you realize that there are only 288 days remaining until St. Swithin’s Day? It’s true! You’d better make the most of the time you have until then by reading up on our full list of games in testing just below. Also, let us know in the comments if something changed test phases without us noticing! It’s what St. Swithin would have wanted.
(Note: St. Swithin is someone to be prayed to in the event of drought and none of his history has anything to do with beta tests for online video games. Please do not use Betawatch as a consultation source for any sort of religious operation.)
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed, nor will games that are NFT/blockchain scams; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
Aero Tales Online: Early access
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Age of Water: Beta
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Book of Travels: Early access
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
Cinderstone Online: Closed beta
City of Titans: Alpha
Corepunk: Closed alpha
Craftopia: Early access
The Cycle: Closed beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Darkbind: Closed beta
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha
Dual Universe: Paid beta, launching September 27th
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Embers Adrift: Backer beta
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured: Early access
Frozen Flame: Closed beta
Galahad 3093: Open beta
Genfanad: Alpha
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Ilysia: Alpha two
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Last Oasis: Early access
Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam
Noah’s Heart: Beta
Mad World: Beta
Marvel Snap: Beta
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Overwatch 2: Closed PvP beta
Palia: Closed alpha
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Past Fate: Open alpha
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
Ravendawn: Alpha, closed beta on September 28th
Rise Online: Open alpha
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Seed: Alpha
Ship of Heroes: Beta testing
Skull and Bones: Closed alpha
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Starbase: Early access open alpha
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Cycle: Closed beta
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
V Rising: Early access
Valiance Online: Closed beta
The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha two
Wild Terra 2: Early access