Blade and Soul holds contest to celebrate the incoming Musician class

By
Justin Olivetti
Are you ready to rock out with Blade and Soul’s Musician class when it arrives on October 12th? NCsoft certainly hopes so, as the company is throwing some marketing weight behind the upcoming addition. To celebrate the Musician and get players hyped up for the class, NCsoft is hosting a contest with plenty of associated rewards.

Unfortunately to those of us who are tone-deaf or happen to be Tik Tok content creators, this contest is only open to those with genuine musical talent. NCsoft is asking players to post an original video with either real-world or in-game musical performances. The 12 contest winners will enjoy a slew of prizes including a $180 Zither instrument, class change vouchers, and NCoins.

Source: Blade and Soul
