Fractured Online patches out a long list of bugs and details its crafting mechanics

It’s never too late to kick out a dev blog about the features of your sandbox MMORPG regardless of the fact that it’s been in early access for a couple of weeks. Case in point: Fractured Online has offered a closer look at its crafting features, breaking down crafting stations, how cities play a role in making those stations accessible, and the material trees associated with it all.

On the subject of that early access, the newest patch fires bug spray all over the place, with particular focus on addressing several problems with sieges as well as other general updates. This hopefully means the crunching sound underfoot of your character is because you stepped on gravel and not on some chitinous material. Unless you’re fighting spiders. There’s always spiders in these things.