Trucker gaming community turns its simulators into an MMORPG

As you might have heard me babble on the podcast this past week, I’ve been weirdly engrossed in American Truck Simulator as of late. It’s nothing more than a glorified road trip sim where you’re hauling cargo from Point A to B across the American west. Yet it’s satisfying to do and lets me see the (virtual) sights of these states.

While I’ve been playing it, I keep thinking how this and its sister game (European Truck Simulator 2) would make for amazing MMOs. The cool thing is that this is actually possible. Not only is there official support for multiplayer servers, but enterprising players have made an MMORPG mod for the game called TruckersMP.

The mod not only allows thousands of players to drive trucks on the same server, but it also includes guilds (companies), seasonal events, chat moderation, and ongoing support. The only thing that TruckersMP does not include are AI vehicles, which is due to all of the players on the road.

“At TruckersMP we take simulation seriously. Here you can immerse yourself in a virtual world surrounded by other truckers from all over the globe driving across the USA and Europe, and with the addition of ProMods, the world is your oyster,” the team noted.