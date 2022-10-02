Overwatch League opens up new initiatives to recruit more diverse players and broadcasting talent

You can either look at this as the Overwatch League trying to increase the diversity of its pool of talent, or the league’s scrambling to grab a hold of anything to keep itself above water, but either way you slice it, Overwatch is looking for more players and more broadcasters from different perspectives and underrepresented groups, and it’s kicking off a couple of new initiatives to make it happen.

For competitive players, there will be a new Challengers Cup opening up on October 21st. This new entry point runs parallel to the league’s existing Path to Pro initiative, but seeks underrepresented genders to get into the fight.

For those wanting to break into esports commentary, the Caster Camp program is for you: Interested registrants will get access to various classes discussing how to successfully cast an esports event, then apply those lessons in a video reel submission for review. Those who want to put their name in for this program just need to complete a form.