Ultima Online and Dark Age of Camelot observe birthdays, Halloween, and player memorials

Celebrations for Ultima Online’s 25th birthday are in full swing, and just to make the birthday month extra special, it’ll have Halloween layered on top. Indeed, the holiday publish – 114 – is currently on the test server; the Halloween component includes new loot for trick-or-treating, new jack o’ lantern styles, new themed centerpieces, new rare skellies, and the return of Treasures of the Archlich, which is essentially a community invasion invent that pits players against the lich king’s armies in exchange for sweet themed artifacts.

The patch also lays the groundwork for the winter holiday events and gifts, as well as builds a new player memorial on all shards, accessible through the graveyards around Britain. Readers will know that the UO community has been maintaining its own player memorials across many shards, but this will be a more permanent version.

Meanwhile, Broadsword’s other MMORPG, Dark Age of Camelot, is gearing up for a birthday of its own.

“In celebration of our 21st Year Anniversary, the Dark Age of Camelot team is pleased to announce the return of our King’s Tournament!” Broadsword writes. In an event running the full month of October, players will compete for solo kills, captured keeps, and overall RvR metrics, aiming to win an in-game statue of themselves in their realm’s capital city. The games technically began yesterday, but you can jump in through Halloween.