Fallout 76 will be free-to-play for a week as part of the RPG series’ 25th anniversary

Bethesda Softworks is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Fallout franchise, and while it is a series known for its single-player gaming experiences, that’s not stopping Fallout 76 from getting in on the party with a week-long free-to-play offer.

From tomorrow, October 4th, through Tuesday, October 11th, the multiplayer world of Appalachia will be completely free for everyone. Incidentally, the game will be on sale through the week, so folks who dive in and like what they see can snap up the full game at a discount and keep their progress. In addition, subscribers to Game Pass Ultimate can rake in a free month of subscription to the Fallout 1st program. Members of this form of Game Pass have until Monday, October 24th, to claim the stipend.

In addition to the FO76-related goodies, the series is being marked with weekly events like Prime Gaming goodies, streams, and giveaways, and the mobile title Fallout Shelter is also getting an update in time for the anniversary. It might be weird to celebrate a world struggling after nuclear ruin, but 25 years for any IP is no small feat.