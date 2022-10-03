Past Fate adds character saves and toughens combat but delays early access

The last time we checked in with the gritty Past Fate, the indie MMO was entering into its open alpha test. The test, which the studio admitted “did not go so great,” wrapped up in August and returned the game to a state of closed testing instead of going into the early access that was originally planned.

After a quiet September, Past Fate resurfaced this week with a new patch — and a few new surprises. Patch 0.4 is largely a reaction to feedback from the open alpha test, the studio said. This means that stats and enemies have been tweaked — for the tougher — to make Past Fate an even more challenging experience.

But the biggest addition to the build now allows player characters to persist: “What does Patch 0.4 add to the game? Functional character saves, so players no longer need to start their characters from the beginning every time they relog. We have also made sure that the game world looks much more breathing and realistic than it used to be by tweaking lightning, shadow, and landscape settings.”