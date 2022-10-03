Riot Games’ Legends of Runeterra announces new card rotations and formats

Legends of Runeterra, Riot Games’ multiplayer digital card game, is preparing to go down the same path of many of its digital and analogue forebears by introducing a format in which some of the game’s cards won’t be legal.

Riot said that it’s planning to divide Legends of Runeterra’s growing card pool into two formats: Eternal (all cards legal) and Standard (some cards legal). With that, the studio revealed that it will be rotating cards in and out of the Standard format while “mostly keeping” the available card pool about the same size.

“So, why are we talking about doing it for LoR? In many games where new content is added to an otherwise ever-growing content pool, rotation is a tool to keep somewhat of a cap on the size of the pool. When the set of legal cards playable gets too large, then some of them are rotated out,” Riot said.