Star Citizen talks NPCs and AI, gifts party whales to backers ahead of CitizenCon

By
Chris Neal
-
    
1

NPCs are an important part of making any game feel lived-in and alive, and powering that AI behavior is a big task for Star Citizen considering the things Cloud Imperium wants NPCs to do – even if that’s sometimes at the expense of what players think is necessary. At the head of all of this work is AI director Francesco Roccucci, who sat down to talk about his work and plans for AI in this week’s Star Citizen Live.

Much of the video broke down Roccucci’s job tasks and the way subsumption (CIG’s fancy-pants word for AI thought processes) works, but it also offered up a couple of tidbits about what the devs are doing to make things more performative, mentioning the effectiveness of spawn closets for NPCs and a possible relaxing of server tick rate for distant NPCs to lower server workload. Roccucci also agreed that AI needs more refinement, noting how different teams collaborate to make NPC behavior happen. The full broadcast lies just below the cut, along with another excellent summary from The Noobifier.

In other SC news, CIG is counting down the days to CitizenCon and has showed off the free digital goodies backers can collect, so if your citizen’s life wasn’t complete without a stuffed whale wearing a party hat, the devs have got you covered.


sources: YouTube, Twitter
Longtime MMORPG gamers will know that Star Citizen was originally Kickstarted for over $2M back in 2012 with a planned launch for 2014. As of 2022, it still lingers in an incomplete but playable alpha, having raised over $500M from gamers over years of continuing crowdfunding and sales of in-game ships and other assets. It is currently the highest-crowdfunded video game ever and has endured both indefatigable loyalty from advocates and immense skepticism from critics. A co-developed single-player title, Squadron 42, has also been repeatedly delayed.
