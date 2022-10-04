Massively OP Podcast Episode 391: Shuffling around dragons, pirates, and embers

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about launch dates for Embers Adrift and Dragonflight, another delay for Skull and Bones, Lost Ark’s Machinist class, LOTRO’s quest coupon, and the thing about running guilds.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: WoW Classic, Tower of Fantasy, SWG, Ultima Online
- News: Embers Adrift announces a launch… in two weeks
- News: World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is coming November 28th
- News: Skull and Bones delays yet again
- News: Lost Ark activates the Machinist advanced class
- News: LOTRO makes a bunch of quest packs free once more
- Mailbag: Licensing for streaming
- Mailbag: MOP guilds, forums, and Discords
- Outro
Other info:
