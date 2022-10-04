Massively OP Podcast Episode 391: Shuffling around dragons, pirates, and embers

Justin Olivetti
On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about launch dates for Embers Adrift and Dragonflight, another delay for Skull and Bones, Lost Ark’s Machinist class, LOTRO’s quest coupon, and the thing about running guilds.

It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.

Show notes:

Other info:

