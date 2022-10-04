PlanetSide 2 brings back its Halloween-themed Nanite of the Living Dead event

It’s spooky time in PlanetSide 2 because even a planet-spanning battlefront needs to mark the seasons! That means Nanite of the Living Dead is back from now until October 31st, bringing back familiar directives and new activities during the event’s run.

Players can once more expect to see Halloween decorations sprinkled throughout the hub of Sanctuary, where they can take up trick-or-treat missions that award special masks to wear. In addition, the event brings back event-specific directives that involve finding and squashing space pumpkins across the map, and new this year is a mysterious derelict fleet carrier that spawns on Indar, Hossin, Esamir, or Amerish during a 15-minute special alert; the side that smashes enough space pumpkins during this alert will be able to use this carrier to attack enemies.

For those who want to focus on the fighting, this month will also bring faction specific main battle tank cannons, lightning cannons, construction tweaks, new corsair abilities, Oshur tweaks, and a new NC Armor set online. But really, it’s all about Halloween. Cue the music!

