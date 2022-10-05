Dungeons and Dragons Online makes it harder to overlook class archetypes

While Dungeons and Dragons Online now offers advanced class archetypes, thanks to August’s content update, apparently it was possible for players to completely overlook these options while making new characters.

That’s one of the fixes that went in with this week’s Update 56.3 , as Standing Stone Games made the archetype menu available upon character creation rather than at a later point.

Another significant change comes to the beleaguered bank: “We have corrected an issue that was causing players shared account bank custom tabs to be reset when logging into a character that had not yet had a versioning done on it after Update 56.2, which restored items that had previously become invisible.”