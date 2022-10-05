Echo of Soul comes back to the west once again as Echo of Soul Ragnarok thanks to a new publisher

Echo of Soul has had a long and drawn out history of death and rebirth here in the west as well as across the globe. The MMORPG was shuttered in 2015 in Korea and China, a western version run by Blue Potion Games ended service in 2020, and the Gamigo published version announced its sunest for July of this year, though the announcement also left open the possibility of a new publisher taking things over.

Fast-forward to the end of June 2022, when it was revealed that a new publisher was indeed secured. That publisher is Papaya Play, which also publishes other MMOs like La Tale and Uncharted Waters Online. As for the new name for the long-suffering MMO, we can all call it Echo of Soul: Ragnarok.

Papaya Play opened up an account transfer portal for those who still have their Gamigo account details, and was even offering a bonus reward package for all transferred accounts along with extra rewards for those who invited friends along. That transfer portal, incidentally, is still available until October 31st. Meanwhile, EOS Ragnarok officially launched last week and is marking the return with various events.

