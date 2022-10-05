Genshin Impact developer confirms it’s not focusing on making new endgame content

You’ve hit the highest adventure rank possible in Genshin Impact. Now what? Well, you head to the Spiral Abyss for artifacts, materials, and currencies… and that’s kind of about it. If that sounds disappointing to you, then you might not like hearing that developer Hoyoverse doesn’t seem keen on adding more than that.

This revelation comes from an interview with the devs, which cites making the game as open as possible for casual players and the potential to be tapped in its open world as reasons for the design choice.



“The Spiral Abyss is one of the most effective ways [for] players [to] test out their party composition and combat strength. If we design another type of permanent endgame that is similar to the Spiral Abyss, it might end up creating excessive anxiety for our players – not everyone is interested in Musk Reef. “Just like [the] Genius Invokation TCG that we unveiled in the Special Program for Version 3.2, we are also working on designing more interesting gameplay in the future. As an open-world game, Genshin Impact has a natural compatibility with various types of gameplay, which gives us confidence in the long-term operation.”

This stated focus on the more relaxed playstyle has not been well received by some of the game’s more ardent fans and content creators, many of whom derive enjoyment of getting through the Spiral Abyss as fast as possible or who call out the “excessive anxiety” as an excuse, particularly with regards to the RPG’s reliance on FOMO-leaning limited banners and events.

Speaking of events, the game kicked off its Of Ballads and Brews event last week, which is reason enough for a new animated trailer to debut.