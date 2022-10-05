MMO development sitcom Mythic Quest premieres third season November 11

Were you among those who enjoyed the first two seasons of the MMO game developer sitcom Mythic Quest? Then you probably already knew that it was confirmed for a third season, but now we know precisely when that third season is set to premiere as AppleTV+ recently announced a Friday, November 11th, date for the new season.

As readers might remember, this next season of Mythic Quest sees characters Ian Grimm (Rob McElhenney) and Poppy Li (Charlotte Nicdao) opening a new VR development studio by the name of Grimpop after announcing their departure from the Mythic Quest studio. The initial announcement also confirmed most of the cast will come back except for actor F. Murray Abraham; instead, fans are getting a new character played by Magic Mike actor Joe Manganiello. Those who are subscribed to AppleTV+ will get to enjoy more dysfunctional MMO dev nonsense in just over a month’s time.



source: Twitter , thanks to Yrys for the tip!