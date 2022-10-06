Black Desert PC dates its next seasonal servers, unveils ambassadors, and changes fishing and farming

The PC version of Black Desert once again a cornucopia of news items for players to check out, so you know what that means: It’s bullet list time! Here’s what’s new out of the game this week.

First off, there’s a confirmed arrival date for the next seasonal server: Wednesday, October 12th. The new servers are being celebrated with upcoming free gifts and information about how these things work for those who are unfamiliar.

As for the game’s weekly patch, that introduces some new things for fishing and farming: Players can fish out bottles from the water and turn them in for rewards, take on new fishing leap quests, get more money from fish sales, and reap more fruit items from certain plants.

Lastly, Pearl Abyss has shared the names of its new ambassadors, so if you’d like to know the in-game names of some of the most helpful members of the community, that link has all of the details.