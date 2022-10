When the crypt doors creak and the tombstones quake, spooks come out for a singing wake — in Dungeons and Dragons Online! That’s right, the game’s Halloween event, Night Revels, is back for another unearthly tour of duty.

Standing Stone Games activated Night Revels this week, saying that players have until November 1st to get all of their grave robbing and tomb plundering done before those doors are shut once more. The event spans nine specially themed dungeons that can be repeated for reward-earning currency.

The studio posted pictures of this year’s newest goodies, including a skeleton cape, an armored horse mount, and a grinning skull thing that looks like he’s the life of the party.