Need for Speed Unbound promises street style and underground multiplayer racing December 2

The latest entry in the Need for Speed franchise has just been revealed, and if you like graffiti art, hip hop style, and a whole lot of references to a collaboration with rap artist A$AP Rocky, then you’re probably going to really love Need for Speed Unbound when it arrives to PC, PS5, and Xbox X|S on Friday, December 2nd.

“Need for Speed Unbound […] puts players worldwide in the driver seat of their own street racing fantasy as they outsmart cops and prove they have what it takes to win The Grand, Lakeshore’s ultimate street racing challenge.”

The game’s single-player story primarily focuses on getting into the Grand as well as getting to the top of the street racing scene and retrieving a stolen car, while multiplayer features referenced on the game’s site talk up online underground Meetups as well as a Freeroam feature to explore Lakeshore. There’s also the promise of plenty of customization for cars, characters, and the graffiti effects that cover the whole experience.

More details will be shared soon, but there’s a new trailer, a website with game details, and preorders on hand for those who like all they see.

