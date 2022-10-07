ArcheAge War gets an age rating for 18+ players in South Korea

Are you hyped for ArcheAge War? No, apparently not; you’re asking if that’s a specific war happening in ArcheAge. This is kind of understandable since what we currently know about ArcheAge War is that it had a trademark application filed for its name. So the bright side is that the game in question now has an age rating from the South Korean rating board flagging it as not for players under the age of 18… the down side, on the other hand, is that this doesn’t really elaborate on what the game is supposed to be.

To be fair, it does offer some pointers, as the age rating specifically points out the presence of a trade system and a realistic depiction of battle expressions (meaning it’s probably a bit gory). We also know that the game is apparently going to be cross-platform for both mobile and PC based on trademark filings and the fact that mobile games don’t get age ratings in this fashion. So it’s a little more material to speculate on, but there are still more questions than answers. About all we can say for sure is that those multiple spinoffs in development are slowly materializing after all.