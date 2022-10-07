Overwatch 2’s first big update tackled SMS Protect as Blizzard teases Kiriko animated short

As promised, Blizzard patched Overwatch 2 overnight, effectively nullifying the deeply unpopular “SMS Protect” feature that required all players to link specific types of phones to their accounts. As the studio explained earlier this week, the “majority” of existing players are now excluded from those rules.

Last night’s update also tackled “bugs related to account merge, login, and the First Time User Experience” and included “significant upgrades to [the] databases to address player queues.”

In other Overwatch news, Blizzard is hoping to crank up ye olde hype machine today at TwitchCon; it’s planning to drop a “brand-new animated short film starring everyone’s favorite new support hero, Kiriko” during the opening ceremonies, which begin tonight at 6 p.m. EDT on Twitch and come complete with Twitch drops. The cinematic is apparently nine minutes long, so bring a snack or something.

🌎 World Premiere Alert 🌎 Get ready for a brand-new animated short film starring everyone’s favorite new support hero, Kiriko 🦊 during the #TwitchCon Opening Ceremony! Coverage begins Oct 7 @ 3PM PT pic.twitter.com/bhiB0G0Ykg — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 6, 2022