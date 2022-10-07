World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s four factions are more involved than in the past

When World of Warcraft players venture into the Dragon Isles next month, it won’t just be flying on drakes and spitting on the world. Dragonflight will welcome four new factions — Iskaara Tuskarr, Maruuk Centaur, and Valdrakken Accord — along with their associated reputation tracks.

This isn’t your grandpappy’s WoW reputation grind, however. As a new blog post on the site explains, each faction is wrapped around a unique progression track that caters to “a variety of playstyles” with solo, group, and crafting content. The factions pay out in associated rewards, such as accessing the ancient travel network of the Dragonscale Expedition, partaking of special fishing holes with the Iskaara Tuskarr, battle pets with the Maruuk Centaurs, and snagging some dragonriding skins from the Accord.

Another area of interest with Dragonflight is its revamped and reworked crafting professions, which involve specializing in particular areas to become more skilled. One of the ways that tailors can do this, as Wowhead pointed out, is to play an optional threading minigame. Are you ready to fiddle with some string? HARDCORE string?