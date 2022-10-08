Bungie explains how cheat detection and human error led to bans for innocent Destiny 2 players

In a perfect world, cheat detection software and algorithms would be a bit more careful and selective in who it bans, but in the case of Destiny 2 it ended up being human error that caused a whole bunch of bans that were meted out earlier this week, which leads to the opening half of Bungie’s weekly newsletter being used to discuss what happened.

The post explains that a combination of requirements designed to weed out a specific type of cheater was implemented in the shooter’s detection software, but then the devs started getting an increased number of appeal requests, prompting an investigation and discovery of the aforementioned human error and unbannings where necessary.

In the end, the new parameters ended up finding more actual cheaters than false positives, with approximately 60 accounts being accidentally caught in the ban wave. The post further apologizes for the mistake and also states that this information is being shared to clear the air of misinformation. “In instances when unbans happen, players who were knowingly cheating insert themselves into these conversations to try to get their own bans overturned. Please utilize our ban appeal process so we can follow up with individual accounts,” the post remarks.