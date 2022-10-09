China celebrates the launch of WoW’s Wrath Classic with a dazzling drone light show

No matter how excited you may have been for the launch of World of Warcraft Classic’s Wrath of the Lich King expansion (assuming you were to begin with), you were probably not as excited as Blizzard China, which put on an impressive drone-based light show on the night of the server’s launch.

The video waiting below shows a large fleet of drones with LED lights attached to them flying in a variety of formations to create logos, messages, iconography, and even the world map from the game, including Chinese characters that presumably read “For the Horde!” and “For the Alliance!” Regardless of your feelings towards the game or its publisher, you really should take at least a minute out of your day to marvel at the coordination and hard work that likely went into this presentation.



source: YouTube via Twitter , thanks to Katriana for the tip!