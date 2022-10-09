China celebrates the launch of WoW’s Wrath Classic with a dazzling drone light show

By
Chris Neal
-
    
0

No matter how excited you may have been for the launch of World of Warcraft Classic’s Wrath of the Lich King expansion (assuming you were to begin with), you were probably not as excited as Blizzard China, which put on an impressive drone-based light show on the night of the server’s launch.

The video waiting below shows a large fleet of drones with LED lights attached to them flying in a variety of formations to create logos, messages, iconography, and even the world map from the game, including Chinese characters that presumably read “For the Horde!” and “For the Alliance!” Regardless of your feelings towards the game or its publisher, you really should take at least a minute out of your day to marvel at the coordination and hard work that likely went into this presentation.

source: YouTube via Twitter, thanks to Katriana for the tip!
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. In 2021, the company was sued by California for fostering a work environment rife with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which compounded Blizzard’s ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline. Multiple state and federal agencies are investigating the company as employees unionize and call for Bobby Kotick’s resignation. As of 2022, the company is being acquired by no less than Microsoft.
Advertisement
Previous articleOne Shots: The Old Lion’s Arch Fan Club

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments