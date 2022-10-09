Path of Exile’s Grinding Gear Games shows off the team’s new office, complete with recording booth

When you picture the office of a game development studio, what do you picture? A dank dungeon with stone walls, hanging chains, and a large man who looks like Pyramid Head but with just an executioner’s hood stalking the walkways while programmers dressed in rags whimper and hammer out code? That’s only if you’re talking about Electronic Arts. Grinding Gear Games, the studio behind Path of Exile, has just expanded to take up another floor in its office building, and as the new behind-the-scenes photos show, it’s actually a pretty airy and light-hearted place to work – even if it does have a dreaded open floor plan without so much as cubicle walls for the various workstations.

Of course, the goal of this piece isn’t just to show how cool it is that the employees get snacks and drinks and cool statues in their workplace. The new floor also offers a recording booth for voice actors to come in and speak their lines on-site, helpful for coordination and direction. And hey, it’s also useful to see that the team is not slaving away in a dark dungeon somewhere! Although we suppose it’s still possible that a huge man is stalking the walkways, most of the employees aren’t visible in the pictures. Maybe he was off-frame.