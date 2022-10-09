The MOP Up: Embers Adrift’s soundtrack swells prior to launch

With less than a week to go before Embers Adrift becomes the newest launched MMORPG on the block, the studio pointed out that its “living” soundtrack recently swelled to include five new songs from the City of Newhaven. This brings up the $10 Bandcamp album to 25 tracks — and counting.

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

Valheim brought out a small patch to fix a few issues with the recent crossplay update. Mortal Online II did this as well — a patch to fix the patch.

Plunder Panic brought the game up to Version 1.1 with the new Gold Rush game mode and a trio of new islands (Mayan Ruins, Crystal Geysers, and Desert Sphinx).

Ultima Online’s Publish 114 added some new tricks and treats for the Halloween season.

Marauders, a “hardcore” looter shooter, released into early access: “Marauders is set in an alternative 1990s where The Great War never ended, Earth has been industrialised to breaking point, and many have fled to the stars. Band together with a crew of up to three other players to navigate a hostile battleground, hunt for loot, craft new weapons and gear, and salvage what’s needed to survive”

Realm of the Mad God activated its Shatters Rehearsal Event: “Fight our three Shatters Bosses separately, learn their mechanics and receive some of the new loot!”

Sea of Thieves handed out compensation for a recent error that kept players from keeping hard-earned ship cosmetics.

League of Legends sent out a press release to promote this year’s preseason changes, including the return of Chemtech Drake, the Chemtech Rift, a more approachable and less stressful jungle, and double the amount of pings players can use.

One of the big voices for Bethesda, Pete Hines, got a promotion to Head of Global Publishing, with Erin Losi taking over his former role as communications VP.

