Wiping out a huge chunk of the world in Fallout 76 only seems to have made more room for merry festivities — and mysterious traveling road shows.

Bethesda announced that playtesting is about to commence for Nuka-World on Tour, a new in-game event hub that includes challenges and games. “Fallout 76 players on Steam will be able to download the PTS and head to the fairgrounds West of Lake Reynolds in the Ash Heap. There, you can take on three all-new public events, square off against the monstrous Ultracite Titan, try games of skill in the Nuka-Cade, meet new characters, earn rewards, and more,” the studio said.

This upcoming patch will also include a much-needed quality-of-life feature for the game: a free cam. This doesn’t have anything to do with cost; rather, it will allow Fallout 76 builders to detach the camera from their characters for easier and more precise construction of CAMPs and shelters.

Fallout 76 is currently free-to-play through October 11th, after which Fallout 1st will offer a free sample of its services from the 11th through the 17th.