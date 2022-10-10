Genfanad’s first post-launch update brings new areas, tweaked XP rates, and quality-of-life features

Now that Genfanad, the Kickstarted indie MMO from developer Rose-Tinted Games, has made it to full release, the game now moves into the obvious next step: post-launch patches and updates. The first one has been kicked out last week and brings some new regions, new quality-of-life-and new XP rates.

The new regions are Peridot Plains and Kosten Ridge, the former of which offers a new quest for players to fulfill. As for the quality-of-life features, that includes the ability to use WASD to move the game’s camera, water-filled buckets no longer being consumed entirely when used to craft soft clay, and an increase to the death timer.

Another major portion of the patch is some XP earnings adjustment, with combat XP getting an increase to about 40% while botany XP is getting slightly tuned upward. A message from Genfanad’s lead designer elaborates more on the XP adjustments, explaining the rationale behind some of the tweaks and promising that more adjustments will be made as necessary.