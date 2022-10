Now that Lord of the Rings Online has properly introduced its upcoming Swanfleet zone, the studio’s shifting its focus to promoting the other member of the Before the Shadow pair: Cardolan. In a new video, World Designer Matt Elliott gave viewers a tour through this pastoral region that lies to the south of Bree-land and Lone-lands.

The big landmark of Cardolan is the ruins-pocked city of Tharbad, which straddles a major river. But Elliott said that the zone may be pointing to bigger and better things: “One of the things I’m really excited about with this particular space is things that it teases in the future, like the Greyflood heading south. It’s part of our teasing a wider, bigger world.”