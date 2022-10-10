RuneScape skips weekly patch, teases Game Jam content, and details latest fresh start world bonuses

RuneScape didn’t release a patch this week. That might sound like cause for concern on the surface, but the MMORPG’s weekly newsletter offers up a perfectly salient explanation: The devs of Jagex are taking the week off for their customary Game Jammin’ persona project time.

“Every once in a while, our Mods across the studio take a period of time to work on passion projects – that could mean fixes for older content or totally new ideas to add to the game. Rather than the more structured approach of regular development, this is all about Mods experimenting with what they are passionate about, either alone or in groups. “Because we gave the team a whole week to fully focus on their passion projects, there won’t be any changes or patches in today’s update. However, we DO have some brand new content to show you later this week (not from the Game Jam!) which will launch next Monday.”

In the meanwhile, the game’s Fresh Start Worlds are receiving a little love in the form of boosts. Players can enjoy more XP for skills, a 50% boost in accuracy, and the opening of Tier 2 unlocks for this week.