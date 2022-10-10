SMITE announces the arrival of Maui to the MOBA’s roster on October 18

While most westerners are at least familiar with Maui as a character in a Disney film, players of the MOBA SMITE will get to experience him in another way: as the game’s newest demigod addition on Tuesday, October 18th.

Details on Maui’s playstyle are a bit thin right now, but there is a cinematic trailer on offer that sees him using the mystical fish hook Manaiakalani to bring the sun into the sky and fish up an island from beneath the ocean, just like in the Polynesian folk stories.

More details about Maui as a MOBA character will be shared during a livestream this Wednesday, October 12th, at 3:00 p.m. EDT. For now, there’s that cinematic trailer below the cut. Also, check out Maui’s legend; he’s a really cool folk hero in his own right.



