Star Trek Online’s Enterprise-F confirmed as canon in Star Trek: Picard trailer

The latest Star Trek: Picard Season 3 trailer had a whopping surprise for both fans of the franchise and players of the MMORPG. Amid all sorts of yelling and legacy characters returning for one last trip was a clear shot of a very familiar-looking vessel: The Odyssey-class Enterprise-F, previously seen in Star Trek Online.

This is one of the rare instances where the MMO has informed the TV franchise (instead of vice-versa), as the acknowledgement in the trailer of the NCC 1701-F as established in the game officially makes it canon in the larger Star Trek universe.

The ship itself was the result of a fan design contest back in 2011, with the winning entry created by book illustrator Adam Ihle. “Don’t like the Enterprise F?” he tweeted. “Well, you can hate it all you want and I’ll be over here enjoying being a part of canon Star Trek history.”

You can see the ship clearly at the 1:50 mark:

Star Trek Picard (Feb. 169, 2023) Incredible but true: 26 years after the arrival of the Enterprise E, the Enterprise F is now canon!

It's the Odyssey class, and a ship designed by @AdamIhle ↗ for a Star Trek Online contest in 2011. ⬅ @thomasthecat rebuilt the model recently. pic.twitter.com/SQbEN1BaHz — The Spaceshipper 🚀 (@TheSpaceshipper) October 8, 2022