Black Desert adjusts classes on PC, updates guild bosses on console, and tweaks the Spiritwalker on mobile

Every single edition of Black Desert has once again gotten some manner of content update, so we’re here to condense it all down for you in one handy-dandy list; whether you’re playing on PC, console, or mobile, there’s something new to check out this week.

The big part of this week’s PC patch is a lowering of the point costs for Awakening and Succession skills for every single class. In addition, all classes have access to a new Weight Training passive skill that increases their carrying weight, and all classes have some manner of balance adjustments applied.

The update for the console version is all about guild bosses, adding more loot to encounters, adjusting some of their mechanics, and kicking off a related event that’s offering up additional rewards on top.

Finally, the mobile version turns its attention to the Spiritwalker class, tuning it upward to improve its flexibility and combo attacks. The update further makes some tweaks to the Yacha, Grandmaster, Lahn, and Nova, and outlines a long list of bug fixes made to pretty much every class in the game.