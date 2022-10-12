Diablo Immortal adds a pair of limited-time events for Halloween

I fully admit that I forgot entirely about Diablo Immortal, as it’s been pretty quiet as Overwatch 2, WoW Classic, and Dragonflight have been stealing all the Blizzard spotlight. But the much-maligned mobile MMO has put on its event hat for a series of Halloween-themed events.

As of today, players can dive into the Infernal Knowledge limited-time event, which tasks players with daily Infernal Knowledge quests in exchange for milestone rewards. Then there’s thee Hallow’s Wake limited-time event beginning on October 19th.

“During this spectacle of spirits, players level 20 and above will be tasked with eliminating ghastly goblins, vengeful dead, and cleansing haunted rifts in exchange for Hallowed Stones. These stones can be traded for spooky rewards, such as the Strawman Sack Mask, Ghosted Emote, and Hallowed Choker Portrait Frame. They can also be used to Trick or Treat with the mysterious Crone or a friend of your choice. Will you bestow a treat upon your friends, or hex them with a devious trick?”

Blizzard is also promoting a recruit-a-friend event for level 20+ characters starting today; rewards include everything from gold and dust to legendaries and cosmetics. Players will want to dip into the patch notes, as the studio has added the new Telluric Pearls resource of crafting five-star legendary gems, added queueing for Defend the Vault, and fixed a few bugs with notifications.

Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. In 2021, the company was sued by California for fostering a work environment rife with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which compounded Blizzard’s ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline. Multiple state and federal agencies are investigating the company as employees unionize and call for Bobby Kotick’s resignation. As of 2022, the company is being acquired by no less than Microsoft.
