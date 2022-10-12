New World’s latest trailer demos the brutal greatsword weapon launching next week

When the Brimstone Sands patch drops for Amazon’s New World next week, players will be doing a lot more than getting sand in their armor. They’ll also be swinging a big honking sword, as the greatsword weapon will finally become a reality. The studio’s dropped a new trailer today to show off the weapon set’s effects, and if I’m honest, I thought it was going to be a funny trailer at first as the protagonist spends kind of a lot of time beating the crap out of a target dummy, but nope, Amazon’s playing this one straight.

“The Greatsword utilizes stances to adapt to different offensive and defensive situations. The Onslaught tree embodies relentless offense and focuses on defeating enemies before they can take you out, while the Defiance tree excels at aggressive defense that can survive and deal damage against multiple opponents. This powerful two-handed weapon scales evenly with Strength and Dexterity, making it a good pair for many other martial weapons.”

RIP target dummy.