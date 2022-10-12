World of Warcraft: Dragonflight gets a tuning patch, Shadowlands Season 4 gets an end date

Tuning! It is the least interesting part of any kind of testing cycle in World of Warcraft (or any game, really), but it’s kind of necessary to ensure that one spec isn’t able to kill bosses solo by sneezing while another is stuck throwing marshmallows limply at critters. The most recent patch for the game’s ongoing beta test has dropped a number of tuning changes, buffing up Evoker’s healing tree further while making some major changes to Balance Druid. There are a lot of changes, in other words.

Meanwhile, while we still do not have an official date for the expansion pre-patch, we do know now that Shadowlands Season 4 will be wrapping up on October 25th. That certainly implies the patch will be going live not too much longer after that, although it’s a bit too early to declare that as confirmation. Still, the date is coming closer, and you will definitely need to finish up your Season 4 goals before the week of the 25th, so get to it.