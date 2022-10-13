ArcheAge War gets a brief teaser trailer as ArcheAge kicks off its Hallowtide event

Usually a teaser trailer is meant to offer… well, a tease. Perhaps a taste of what to expect. In the case of XLGames’ upcoming ArcheAge War, the teaser trailer shared by the game offers nothing more than the fact that the ArcheAge logo goes from yellow to red. Also that it’s coming soon. That’s kind of it for now.

Meanwhile, both ArcheAge and ArcheAge Unchained each got a patch that begins the Halloween season with the Hallowtide Festival that once again grants festival coins for completing regular daily missions. Both versions also have a manual mode for the game’s camera, while AA also started a gift box event and doubles XP earnings until October 27th.

