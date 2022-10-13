Astroneer is getting a graphic novel next year with pre-orders available now

MMOs getting comics and graphic novels based on their setting isn’t really new, but we’re not sure how many expected one to come out of the low-poly survivalbox of Astroneer. Sure enough, developer System Era has indeed unveiled a graphic novel is on the way. Go figure!

The graphic novel, called Astroneer: Countdown, contains four stories set in the Astroneer universe involving a character who manages to find a reality-warping crystal that flings him through time and space. And just for the record, one of the book’s writers has confirmed that the stories are officially canon. The comic book isn’t expected until next year, but it’s up for pre-order now on Amazon for US fans and on Forbidden Planet for the UK and Europe.

As for the game itself, readers may remember there was an update that introduced a Gravity Globe vehicle, some mysterious new items, and the return of the EXO F.A.R.M. event that MJ hopped in to for a stream; that content has since finally found its way to the Nintendo Switch version.



Announcing Astroneer: Countdown – our first ever graphic novel, published by @ComicsTitan, containing four stories set in the Astroneer universe. Pre-order now or request via your local retailers! 📡🚀 pic.twitter.com/F8LyhoCLlX — ASTRONEER – 📡📡📡 (@astroneergame) October 11, 2022