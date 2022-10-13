Final Fantasy XIV details the upcoming first stage of expanding the North American servers

If you were around for the launch period of Final Fantasy XIV‘s latest expansion launch, you know how it feels when the game’s servers are at capacity. This is why the team has been working on expanding the available servers for the game, and while the North American expansion had to be delayed from August until November, the developers have announced that November will see the construction of a new physical data center for North American players, Dynamis, on November 1st.More servers on this data center are planned for the future, as well; it’s just the first stage toward combating the player rush and keeping the population balanced.
Source: Official Site
