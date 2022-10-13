Final Fantasy XIV details the upcoming first stage of expanding the North American servers

By
Eliot Lefebvre
If you were around for the launch period of Final Fantasy XIV‘s latest expansion launch, you know how it feels when the game’s servers are at capacity. This is why the team has been working on expanding the available servers for the game, and while the North American expansion had to be delayed from August until November, the developers have announced that November will see the construction of a new physical data center for North American players, Dynamis, on November 1st.

The new server cluster will begin life with four servers on it (Halicarnassus, Maduin, Seraph, and Marilith) with players encouraged to transfer servers via experience bonuses, extra gil, and item gifts. Housing lotteries will also open up on the new servers starting on November 5th, so that might give you further motivation (especially since data center travel makes it far easier to visit and play with friends elsewhere). More servers on this data center are planned for the future, as well; it’s just the first stage toward combating the player rush and keeping the population balanced.

