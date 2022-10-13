RuneScape warns players against PvP arena gold trading and giveaway-based RMT

Readers might remember that Old School RuneScape had launched the PvP arena as a replacement for its old duel arena, which was being used as a gold scammers’ haven that went against the MMORPG’s EULA. Unsurprisingly, players have since adjusted to the duel arena’s 1v1 format in order to try and get rich quick, which has once again forced Jagex to wag a finger at this portion of the playerbase.

The new activity is called “chucking” and it involves players betting high stakes of GP in 1v1 matches, often requiring a middleman to dole out the inflated prize to the winner of the duel. The activity has even evolved into community chucks where one player fights on behalf of another, earning a cut of the larger GP payout that’s awarded to the represented character.

Jagex warns that taking part in chucking is a violation of the terms that does not allow players to “advertise, organize, promote, or take part in any games of chance,” and accounts that are found taking part in chucking, or created specifically for staking, will face action.

Another violation that players face relates to giveaway re-rolls, which involve a player running a giveaway then letting those who lose pay real world money to re-roll the result. This once again violates the EULA, specifically the section on real world trading; that means “buying or selling in the real world, for real money, things that relate to Jagex accounts.”