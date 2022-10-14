Champions Online begins the first week of its Blood Moon Halloween celebration

There is a bad moon on the rise in Champions Online, but it hopefully won’t be a bad time for players as it’s the start of the superheroic MMO’s Halloween event that promises plenty of spooky goodies and activities. The event will bring Trick or Treaters to Millennium City, offer up the Lycans vs. Hunters PvP activity, and dole out plenty of rewards like new titles and a trick or treat bag.

On the subject of rewards, the event’s first week grants plenty of adorably thematic costume pieces like a shoulder kitty, a backpack with a bat-winged kitty, and a giant satchel full of candy. Also there’s a meat cleaver, which is decidedly less adorable but still certainly fits the Blood Moon vibe.