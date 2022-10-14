Final Fantasy XIV previews a spooky new location for this year’s All Saints’ Wake

What’s the first thing that the new preview of Final Fantasy XIV’s All Saints’ Wake event focuses on? The fact that you get a new dyeable long coat for every job. The developers know what’s up. Everyone’s here for that sweet new long coat that you can see trailing behind you no matter what job you play, and if it makes seeing you as a healer just a little disturbing, that’s the point.

Of course, the preview isn’t just about the new rewards because half of the fun of All Saints’ Wake is from spooky locations to explore. And this October event has gone all out with a new locale to meander about: a new house with an appropriately decorated yard as well as the much-beloved feature allowing you to impersonate a favorite NPC from the game’s story. It’s going to be fun times when the event arrives on October 19th, just after the next patch on October 18th. It’s a busy week in the game next week, in other words.