Lost Ark has kicked off its second round of tiered season pass rewards, including a sparkly stag

Amazon is full-steam ahead on Lost Ark’s season pass system with the launch of Ark Pass Season 2 this week. Actually, there are three passes: the freebie one everyone gets and the two paid versions with perks.

“Players can complete missions to progress through 30 Ark Pass levels, and with each level reached, new rewards will be unlocked and earned,” Amazon explains. “The regular Ark Pass is completely free and grants a variety of helpful rewards, such as Pheons, honing material selection chests, pirate coins, and even a Legendary Card Pack! Ark Pass progress is earned across your entire roster, and the rewards are roster bound.”

The paid version (1500 royal crystals), on the other hand, include a pair of “premium reward tracks” with additional rewards, from chests to mounts – including the Icebloom Deer mount – while the upgraded version (3000 royal crystals) offers the new Respite and Glory skins. “The Premium and Super Premium Ark Passes will be available through the in-game store until December 14, 2022 and mission progress can be earned until January 18, 2023,” Amazon reminds players.