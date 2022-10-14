Multiplayer CCG Marvel Snap shares a new gameplay trailer ahead of its October 18 launch

Next week is seeing a new digital CCG leap into the ring, and it’s wearing all the Marvel superhero costumes at once. Marvel Snap, the multiplayer card battler from Ben Brode-helmed dev studio Second Dinner, is heading to PC and mobile on October 18th, but not before it shares a fresh gameplay trailer.

“The trailer features an array of cards that players will be able to collect, combine and play in the fast-paced, multiverse-bending card battler when it launches next week, including cards of various superheroes and supervillains, each with unique in-game abilities.”

As we detailed previously, Marvel Snap lets players duke it out with over 150 different cards on three randomly selected battlefields, with each field granting game-changing effects. The goal of the game is to play cards at locations to charge it with power and own that location; the first to secure two of the three locations on the board wins the match.



source: press release