Neverwinter’s latest patch fixes bugs while introducing new ones for Xbox players

So here’s some good news for Xbox players about Neverwinter: You will no longer sometimes be disconnected from the game when leaving a party, especially when you finish queued content. That is definitely good news. The bad news is that the patch in question is far larger than it should be, which means that we’re in a “one step forward, two steps back” sort of situation. Fixes were applied and other things broke. Sorry, Xbox fans, it’s just hard out here for you in Neverwinter.

Fortunately, the other bug fixes in this patch will be of use to everyone. For example, the Ignore function is far more reliable now, and it hides all previous chat messages by the ignored player. Issues with the Masquerade of Liars quest flow have been addressed, tutorial quests now have the right waypoints, and so forth. Check out the full patch notes for all of the details; it’s a small update for quality-of-life, but that’s a significant bump just the same.