Pantheon Rise of the Fallen discusses its latest pre-alpha, tours Sevil Manor and the updated Wellpond

Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen made a lot of noise about the fact that pre-alpha testing came back at the beginning of this month, and now that the test has come and gone, the devs are talking all about it as part of its latest development livestream.

The test ran for 15 hours and was the first time Visionary Realms put its proprietary tech to the proof, and overall the devs are “extremely satisfied” with the results, as the studio managed to combine 500 testers into one server and one zone. Of course, issues were found, particularly during the first day, but the new tech updates allowed the team to put out “hot patches” quickly and in real time, which in turn let players back in-game sooner.

The stream also talked about the new day/night cycle and the threats in the darkness of night, discussed how players came together for activities in-game, and confirmed that the game’s next test will be “sooner than anyone’s expecting,” though no date was shared.



The other portions of the stream granted followers a look at the ghostly Sevil Manor primarily through the vehicles of lore details and concept artwork, then took players on an updated visit to the Wellpond area of Wild’s End, which has gotten a significant visual upgrade since the last time it was previewed.